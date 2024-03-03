Pune Implements Experimental Ban On Heavy Vehicles To Ease Traffic Woes |

Pune is currently witnessing substantial infrastructural advancements, including the implementation of metro and flyover projects, leading to increased traffic congestion, particularly on narrow roads that are further strained by the presence of heavy vehicles. In response to these challenges, the Pune traffic police have initiated a significant change by temporarily restricting the entry of heavy vehicles into the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Branch, Shashikant Borate, has announced that starting from March 5, there will be an experimental prohibition on heavy vehicles, including trailers, containers, multi-axle vehicles, and articulated vehicles transporting goods to and from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Satara, and Mumbai.

In an effort to minimise disruptions for regular commuters, alternative routes have been identified and implemented to redirect heavy traffic. Several key adjustments have been made, affecting routes and entry points to Pune city. The route to Pune city from Wagholi has been completely closed for 24 hours along Pune Nagar Road. For vehicles arriving from Pune Solapur and Pune Saswad Road, there will be a 24-hour closure from Hadapsar Noble Hospital Chowk to Kharadi Bypass Chowk.

Vehicles traveling from Pune Solapur Road are advised to take a right turn at Theur Phata and follow the route through Theur, Lonikand, and Shikrapur. Vehicles from Pune Saswad Road should execute a U-turn at Hadapsar, take a left turn at Theur Phata, and proceed via Theur, Lonikand, and Shikrapur.

Ban from March 5

The ban on heavy vehicles will be in effect from 7 to 11pm on various routes, with alternate paths designated to maintain smooth traffic flow. For vehicles traveling from Pune Solapur Road to destinations like Satara and Mumbai, the suggested route includes a left turn at Hadapsar, a right turn at Mantarwadi Phata from Saswad Road, and a right turn from Khadi Machine Chowk to either Satara or Navle Bridge to Mumbai.

This strategic move aims to address the immediate challenges posed by heavy vehicular traffic, allowing for smoother navigation during the ongoing infrastructure development in Pune. The experimental nature of the ban will enable authorities to assess its effectiveness and make informed decisions regarding long-term traffic management solutions.

For vehicles arriving from Mumbai

For vehicles arriving from Mumbai, the designated route involves taking a left turn at Navale Bridge towards Katraj Chowk. Similarly, vehicles coming from Satara are advised to turn left at Katraj Chowk, proceed to Khadi Machine Chowk, Mantarwadi Chowk, and then take a left turn towards Solapur via Hadapsar. Another option for these vehicles is to take a right turn from Mantarwadi Chowk towards Saswad in Pune.

Additionally, a 24-hour restriction on all types of vehicles entering the inner city is imposed from various locations. These locations include Noble Hospital Chowk on Solapur Road, Kesnand Phata in Wagholi on Ahmednagar Road, Harris Bridge on Mumbai Pune Road, Rajiv Gandhi Bridge on Aundh Road, Hotel Radha Chowk on Baner Road, Ramnagar Junction on Pashan Road, Chandni Chowk on Poud Road, Vadgaon Pul Chowk on Sinhagad Road, Katraj Chowk on Satara Road, Khadi Machine Chowk on Saswad Road (Bopdev Ghat Marg), Undri Chowk on Katraj Mantarwadi Bypass Road, and Bopkhel Phata Chowk on Alandi Road.

This strategic measure aims to promptly address the challenges posed by heavy vehicular traffic, ensuring smoother navigation amidst the ongoing infrastructure development in Pune. The experimental nature of the ban provides authorities with the opportunity to assess its effectiveness and make informed decisions for long-term traffic management solutions.