 Pune: IISER to launch science communication course soon
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: IISER to launch science communication course soon

Pune: IISER to launch science communication course soon

With the support of project partners including the University of West England, Bristol, Nature India, and the Association of British Science Writers, the course is set to revolutionize science communication in India. By incorporating insights from experienced science journalists, the course aims to provide a comprehensive and inclusive learning experience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Pune: IISER to launch science communication course soon | SMC

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, in collaboration with the Science Journalists Association of India (SJAI), is in the process of developing a cutting-edge science communication course. This innovative initiative aims to bridge the training gaps in science communication and cater to the needs of students and professionals in the field.

With the support of project partners including the University of West England, Bristol, Nature India, and the Association of British Science Writers, the course is set to revolutionize science communication in India. By incorporating insights from experienced science journalists, the course aims to provide a comprehensive and inclusive learning experience.

The upcoming course will focus on equipping participants with essential skills, addressing industry gaps, and emphasizing the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion in science journalism. By bringing together experts and professionals, the course intends to foster a sustainable ecosystem for science communication in the country.

Thus the Science Media Centre at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune is extending invitation to experienced science journalists for a Journalists' Roundtable on May 27. The purpose of this roundtable is to gather insights from experienced science journalists to aid in the development of the course.

Read Also
IITs, IIMs, NITs, IISERs likely to come under Higher Education Commission of India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: IISER to launch science communication course soon

Pune: IISER to launch science communication course soon

Green Invasion: Supriya Sule reviews water hyacinth removal work in Katraj Lake

Green Invasion: Supriya Sule reviews water hyacinth removal work in Katraj Lake

Velhe Tehsil empowers 2,605 beneficiaries through 'Shasan Aplya Dari' 

Velhe Tehsil empowers 2,605 beneficiaries through 'Shasan Aplya Dari' 

UTT Season 4: World No. 12 Aruna leads exciting line-up; Sharath, Sathiyan, Manika key attractions...

UTT Season 4: World No. 12 Aruna leads exciting line-up; Sharath, Sathiyan, Manika key attractions...

Pune: Punit Balan Group fuels J&K Cyclist Bilal Ahmad Dar's Olympic dream

Pune: Punit Balan Group fuels J&K Cyclist Bilal Ahmad Dar's Olympic dream