Pune: IISER to launch science communication course soon

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, in collaboration with the Science Journalists Association of India (SJAI), is in the process of developing a cutting-edge science communication course. This innovative initiative aims to bridge the training gaps in science communication and cater to the needs of students and professionals in the field.

With the support of project partners including the University of West England, Bristol, Nature India, and the Association of British Science Writers, the course is set to revolutionize science communication in India. By incorporating insights from experienced science journalists, the course aims to provide a comprehensive and inclusive learning experience.

The upcoming course will focus on equipping participants with essential skills, addressing industry gaps, and emphasizing the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion in science journalism. By bringing together experts and professionals, the course intends to foster a sustainable ecosystem for science communication in the country.

Thus the Science Media Centre at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune is extending invitation to experienced science journalists for a Journalists' Roundtable on May 27. The purpose of this roundtable is to gather insights from experienced science journalists to aid in the development of the course.