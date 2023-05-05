IITs, IIMs, NITs, IISERs likely to come under Higher Education Commission of India

Representational image

Delhi: According to reports, the Central Government of India is planning to bring the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), the National Institute of Technology (NIT), the Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER), and other Institutes of National Importance (INIs) under the purview of the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI).

The National Education Policy, NEP 2020, proposed HECI as a planned unified higher education regulator. The NDA administration submitted the Higher Education Council of India Bill in 2018, but it was finished with the introduction of NEP 2020. According to the Indian Express, the Ministry of Education is now considering the powers and provisions of the Higher Education Commission of India.

In India, central universities and Institutes of National Importance (INIs) are currently controlled by their separate acts of parliament. The University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education have no jurisdiction over these institutions.

As per media reports, CUs still require UGC approval for budgets and grants, whereas INIs such as IIT, IIM, and NIT deal directly with the Ministry for money.

India currently has 160 INIs, including branches of the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), IIT, IIM, NIT, and IISER. These INIs run their own exams, award degrees, are funded by the government, and are overseen by their own boards of governors.