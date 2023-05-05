JEE Advanced 2023: IIT registrations to end on May 7 at jeeadv.ac.in

Representative Image | PTI

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close the JEE Advanced 2023 registration window this Sunday, on May 7, 2023, .

Candidates can continue to apply to IITs via the JEE Advanced official website at - jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will be required to pay the application fee by May 8, 2023. The Admit card for JEE Advanced 2023 will be available on the official website from May 29 until June 4, 2023.

To apply for JEE Advanced 2023:

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on June 4, 2023 by IIT Guwahati. Both papers 1 and 2 will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT). The exam will be administered in two shifts: from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the afternoon and from 9 AM to 12 PM in the morning.

The results and final answer key for JEE Advanced 2023 will be announced on June 18, 2023, whereas the provisional answer key will be available on June 11 and candidates will be allowed to raise objections till June 12, 2023.JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on June 4, 2023 by IIT Guwahati. Both papers 1 and 2 will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT). The exam will be administered in two shifts: from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the afternoon and from 9 AM to 12 PM in the morning.

The results and final answer key for JEE Advanced 2023 will be announced on June 18, 2023, whereas the provisional answer key will be available on June 11 and candidates will be allowed to raise objections till June 12, 2023.

Are Class 12 students from 2021 eligible for JEE Advanced?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has answered Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023, clearing eligibility doubts for students who had taken their Class 12 board exam in 2021.

Candidates aspiring to take the JEE Advanced 2023 exam can find answers to frequently asked questions on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

To check the JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs:

Navigate the official JEE Advanced website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Go to the homepage, click on the 'FAQs' link,' which will direct you to a different page.

JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs will appear on the screen.