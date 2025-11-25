 WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Declared For Class 9-10 Teachers; What’s Next For Candidates?
WBSSC SLST Result 2025: WBSSC has declared the SLST Result 2025 for Class 9-10 teacher recruitment. Candidates who took the exam on September 7 can download their results from westbengalssc.com. Verification will begin after the Class 11-12 process ends, and the interview list is expected in early December. The second SLST drive will fill 35,657 posts overall.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
WBSSC SLST Result 2025 | Official Notification

WBSSC SLST Result 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the results of the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025 for the recruitment of assistant teachers in Classes 9 and 10. Candidates who appeared for the September 7 examination can now access their results on the official portal at westbengalssc.com.

The announcement was confirmed by State Education Minister Bratya Basu through an official post on X, where he congratulated the commission for publishing the results on time under the guidance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

What Happens Next?

Phase 1: Verification to begin after the class 11-12 process ends

As per reports, the document verification for Class 9-10 posts will begin only after the ongoing verification process for Class 11-12 recruitment is completed.

Interview List Likely in Early December

According to the officials, the shortlist of candidates to be interviewed is expected in the first week of December.

Vacancies May Rise

A total of 293,192 candidates appeared in all 11 subjects, competing for 23,212 vacancies, likely to go up once a revised list of vacancies is released ahead of interviews and document verification.

Recruitment Drive in Numbers

The second SLST recruitment drive, which is currently underway, is filling 35,657 assistant teacher posts, including 23,212 vacancies for Classes 9-10 and 12,445 posts already announced for Classes 11-12.

Final Selection Criteria

Selection will be based on the combined merit score of candidates comprising:

-Written exam marks

-Interview performance

-Academic score evaluation

WBSSC SLST Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- westbengalssc.com

Step 2: Click on the link WBSSC SLST Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Direct Link

