 CSBC Bihar Constable PET Admit Card 2025 Released; Over 99,000 Candidates Expected To Participate
CSBC has released the Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 for 19,838 posts. Candidates who cleared the written exam can download it from csbc.bihar.gov.in. The PET will be held on December 15 with over 99,000 candidates expected. Running, high jump and shot put will be tested for 100 marks. Duplicate admit cards will be issued on December 12-13 in Patna.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
CSBC Bihar Constable PET Admit Card 2025 | Official Notification

CSBC Bihar Constable PET Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has issued the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025. Candidates who qualified for the written test can download their hall tickets from the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

PET Scheduled for December 15; over 99,000 Candidates to Participate

According to the official notification, the PET will be conducted on December 15, 2025. Nearly 99,190 candidates are likely to appear for the physical tests in this recruitment drive for a total of 19,838 posts of constables.

Duplicate Admit Cards Available Before Exam

Candidates who cannot download their admit card online can collect the duplicate hall tickets on December 12 and 13 from 10 AM to 5 PM, at the CSBC office, Harding Road, Patna.

PET Consists of 100 Marks; Emphasis on Running

The events in the Physical Efficiency Test are Running, High Jump, and Shot Put, with a total of 100 marks. Of these, Running carries maximum weightage with 50 marks and hence is the most important in terms of qualification.

Marking Scheme Highlights

Running Test:

Men: 1.6 km in up to 5 minutes = 50 marks; beyond 6 minutes = disqualified

Women: 1 km in up to 4 minutes = 50 marks; beyond 5 minutes = disqualified

High Jump:

Men: Minimum 4 feet required; 5 feet = full 25 marks

Women: Minimum 3 feet; 4 feet = full 25 marks

Shot Put:

Men: 16-pound shot; minimum 16 feet

Women: 12-pound shot; minimum 12 feet

Scores decrease progressively as performance falls below the highest benchmark.

Multiple Steps Ahead in Selection Process

The final recruitment will consist of several steps:

Written Exam: Qualifying stage already completed

PST (Physical Standards Test): Height & chest measurement

PET (Running + Athletic Skills): Major scoring round

Driving License Test: Assesses the operational skills.

Document Verification: Final confirmation of eligibility

Candidates must clear all these phases to secure a constable position.

