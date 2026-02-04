UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Notification Out At upsc.gov.in; Check Dates, Eligibility And Fees

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Notification Out: The notification for the 2026 Indian Forest Service Examination and Civil Services Examination was released by the Union Public Service Commission on February 4, 2026. The announcement covers hiring through the preliminary exam for positions in the central government's Indian Forest Service and Civil Services.

Direct link of UPSC CSE official notification

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Notification Out: Important dates

UPSC CSE & IFS 2026 notification release: February 4, 2026

Online application start date: February 4, 2026

Last date to submit application: February 24, 2026 (till 6:00 PM)

UPSC Civil Services & IFS Preliminary Exam 2026: May 24, 2026

UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026: August 21, 2026

Cut-off date for age eligibility: August 1, 2026

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Notification Out: Eligibility criteria

Application fee is waived for PH and PwD candidates

Candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university

Applicants must be between 21 and 32 years of age

Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Notification Out: Application fees

General / OBC / EWS candidates: ₹100

SC / ST candidates: ₹100

Female candidates: ₹100

Mode of payment: Online

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Notification Out: Steps to apply

On the official website, the application will be launched. The application process for UPSC IAS 2026 is as follows:

Step 1: Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the Apply online option in the right-hand corner.

Step 3: Candidates can access the updated website at https://upsconline.nic.in/upsc/OTRP/index.php. must enter their password and registration number to log in.

Step 4: Enter the kind, number, and examination center of your photo ID card.

Step 5: Next, upload the scanned copies of your signature, photo, and identification verification.

Step 6: Send in the application for 2026 together with the application fee.

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Notification Out: Admit card details

Eligible candidates will receive the e-Admit Card on the last working day of the week before the exam

Candidates opting to change their scribe will receive the e-Admit Card three days before the exam date, provided the request is made seven days in advance

Admit cards will be available only on the official website

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Notification Out: Selection process

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination