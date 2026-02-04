Lucknow School Students Land In Soup! Suspended For Eating ‘Too Much’ Chowmein

UP School Suspends Students For Two Days Over Taking Chowmein ‘Too Many Times’ | AI

What was intended to be a light and cheerful send-off for Class 10 at a private school in Uttar Pradesh became a disciplinary storm, sparking a discussion on how schools treat behaviour and punishment. According to a report by NDTV, several students were suspended for two days for going back for chowmein three to four times during the farewell function, and the school termed it indiscipline.

The event took place at St. Mary’s School in Chinhat, Uttar Pradesh, during a farewell function for Class 10. According to the NDTV report, some students from Class 9 kept going to the food counter and munching on chowmein three to four times. While the students thought it was a light moment during a celebration, the school authorities took it as a serious act of indiscipline.

The suspension notices were not distributed in written form but through a voice message from the principal, which was shared in the school’s official WhatsApp group. According to the NDTV report, the voice message read, Students who created a ‘ruckus’ at the chowmein counter and ate multiple times, even using their hands, will be suspended for two days. The message further stated that the dates for their return to school would be announced later in the same WhatsApp group.

According to a report by NDTV, the following day saw the situation escalate as the suspended students allegedly turned up to school as usual. Students claimed that the principal asked them to leave the school premises and even chased some away with a stick. The students, having gone back home, narrated the events to their families, leading to unrest among parents. Although no parent has made an official public statement, it has been reported that family members held protests.

In the wake of media coverage and public pressure, the school asked the students to return. The school administration justified the move by stating that such incidents had not been witnessed in the school for the last 25 years and that the suspension was a necessary measure to discipline the students for their misconduct at the food counter.