Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026 Released; Check Details Here

Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026 | gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has announced the official advertisement for the Gujarat Subordinate Services, Class III Combined Competitive Examination for Group A and Group B services on its official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Applications will be received online via the OJAS site.

Those who take the preliminary examination are eligible for reimbursement of their application expenses.

Vacancy details

The recruitment procedure is being done to fill 5370 positions in different departments of the Gujarat government. A total of 2,365 posts fall under Group A, covering positions such as Social Welfare Inspector (125), Office Superintendent (3), Collector Office Clerk (1,600), Head Clerk (134) and Senior Clerk (503). In addition, Group B accounts for 3,005 vacancies, all of which are for the post of Junior Clerk.

Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026: Important dates

As per the schedule, the online application process will begin on February 5, 2026, and will close on February 20, 2026. Candidates will be able to complete the fee payment process until February 23, 2026.

Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Candidates should have a validated bachelor's degree, basic computer skills, and working knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi.

b. Age limit: The age range is 20 to 35 years, with exceptions for reserved groups, women, and those with disabilities.

Click here for the official notification here

Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026: Selection process

A preliminary examination is conducted prior to the main examination. The preliminary test will be administered to both groups as a computer-based response test.

Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026: Salary details

For the first five years, those chosen would be paid on a fixed basis. Salaries range from Rs 26,000 per month for clerical professions to Rs 49,600 per month for Office Superintendent roles.

Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026: Exam pattern

The preparatory examination carries 150 points with negative grading. Group A mains consist of three descriptive examinations, whilst Group B mains include a single objective paper.