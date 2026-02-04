 Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026 Released; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026 Released; Check Details Here

Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026 Released; Check Details Here

Gujarat GSSSB has released the CCE Group A & B Notification 2026 to fill 5,370 Class III vacancies across Gujarat government departments. Online applications will be accepted from February 5 to 20, 2026. The recruitment includes 2,365 Group A posts and 3,005 Group B posts, with selection through prelims and mains exams.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026 | gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has announced the official advertisement for the Gujarat Subordinate Services, Class III Combined Competitive Examination for Group A and Group B services on its official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Applications will be received online via the OJAS site.

Those who take the preliminary examination are eligible for reimbursement of their application expenses.

Vacancy details

The recruitment procedure is being done to fill 5370 positions in different departments of the Gujarat government. A total of 2,365 posts fall under Group A, covering positions such as Social Welfare Inspector (125), Office Superintendent (3), Collector Office Clerk (1,600), Head Clerk (134) and Senior Clerk (503). In addition, Group B accounts for 3,005 vacancies, all of which are for the post of Junior Clerk.

FPJ Shorts
World Kathak Day 2026: 'AI May Replicate Patterns, But It Can’t Build The Philosophy of Art,' Say Dancer Sanjeet Gangani
World Kathak Day 2026: 'AI May Replicate Patterns, But It Can’t Build The Philosophy of Art,' Say Dancer Sanjeet Gangani
NDA Legislature Party Leader Y Khemchand Singh Stakes Claim To Form Government In Manipur
NDA Legislature Party Leader Y Khemchand Singh Stakes Claim To Form Government In Manipur
Mumbai: Clean Borivali & Dadar Railway Platforms Receive Praise From Commuter; Netizens Disagree
Mumbai: Clean Borivali & Dadar Railway Platforms Receive Praise From Commuter; Netizens Disagree
Fractal Analytics Fixes ₹857-900 Price Band For ₹2,834 Crore IPO, Opens February 9
Fractal Analytics Fixes ₹857-900 Price Band For ₹2,834 Crore IPO, Opens February 9

Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026: Important dates

As per the schedule, the online application process will begin on February 5, 2026, and will close on February 20, 2026. Candidates will be able to complete the fee payment process until February 23, 2026.

Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Candidates should have a validated bachelor's degree, basic computer skills, and working knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi.

Read Also
Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 Issued At lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjan26/; Here's How To Download
article-image

b. Age limit: The age range is 20 to 35 years, with exceptions for reserved groups, women, and those with disabilities.

Click here for the official notification here

Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026: Selection process

A preliminary examination is conducted prior to the main examination. The preliminary test will be administered to both groups as a computer-based response test.

Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026: Salary details

For the first five years, those chosen would be paid on a fixed basis. Salaries range from Rs 26,000 per month for clerical professions to Rs 49,600 per month for Office Superintendent roles.

Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026: Exam pattern

The preparatory examination carries 150 points with negative grading. Group A mains consist of three descriptive examinations, whilst Group B mains include a single objective paper.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026 Released; Check Details Here
Gujarat GSSSB CCE Group A & B Notification 2026 Released; Check Details Here
Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 Issued At lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjan26/; Here's How To Download
Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 Issued At lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjan26/; Here's How To Download
NIFTEE Admit Card 2026: Expected To Be Out This Week; Check Steps To Download and Important Details
NIFTEE Admit Card 2026: Expected To Be Out This Week; Check Steps To Download and Important Details
Supreme Court Issues Notice On PIL Challenging Drastic NEET PG 2025–26 Cut-Off; Check Details Here
Supreme Court Issues Notice On PIL Challenging Drastic NEET PG 2025–26 Cut-Off; Check Details Here
Assam Boat Tragedy: 3 Students Missing After Country-Made Boat Capsizes In Gangadhar River
Assam Boat Tragedy: 3 Students Missing After Country-Made Boat Capsizes In Gangadhar River