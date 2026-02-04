Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 Issued At lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjan26/; Here's How To Download

Kerala SET Hall Ticket 2026 | lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjan26/

Kerala SET Hall Ticket 2026: The Kerala State Eligibility Test- January 2026 Exam admit card has been released by the LBS Centre for Science & Technology and the Government of Kerala on the official website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjan26/. To check and download the hall ticket, candidates need to use the details such as registration ID or registered mobile number. The exam is scheduled on 22nd February 2026.

Kerala SET Hall Ticket 2026: How To Download?

To download the Kerala State Eligibility Test- January 2026 exam hall ticket, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the LBS Centre for Science & Technology and the Government of Kerala at lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjan26/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Download the Admit Card” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details such as registration ID or mobile number, site access key, and then click the ‘Download and Print the Admit Card’ button.

Step 4: Now, the Kerala State Eligibility Test- January 2026 exam admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the KSET Hall Ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the KSET admit card 2026

Note: The hall tickets contain all of the required information about the applicants, including their names, examination centres, exam instructions, and other information.

Kerala SET 2026: Minimum qualifying marks

The State Eligibility Test prescribes specific minimum percentage requirements for candidates to qualify. For the General category, applicants must secure at least 40 per cent marks each in Paper I and Paper II, with an overall aggregate of 48 per cent. Candidates belonging to the OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) category are required to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each paper and 45 per cent in total.

Check Kerala SET January 2026 prospectus here

Similarly, Differently Abled, SC and ST candidates must obtain at least 35 per cent in both papers, with a minimum aggregate of 40 per cent. OBC and SC/ST candidates claiming relaxation must submit valid Non-Creamy Layer or Caste/Community certificates issued by the Kerala government; failing which, the concession will not be granted.