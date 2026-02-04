Indian Army SSC Tech 67 Entry 2026: Registration Process For 350 Posts Closes Tomorrow; Apply Now At joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Indian Army will close its SSC (Tech)-67 Registration Window for male candidates tomorrow, February 5, 2026, at 3pm. Interested Male candidates who have not yet applied for the post can apply on the Indian Army Official Website http://joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The recruitment post aims to fulfil 350 technical posts across various engineering streams, such as Mechanical, Civil and Electrical. Candidates are shortlisted based on the vacancy-to-call-up ratio for each Engineering discipline/stream.

Indian Army SSC Tech 67 Entry 2026: Application Dates

SSC Tech Women (67th Entry) Last date to apply – 04 February, 2026 (3:00 PM)

SSC Tech Men (67th Entry): Last date to apply – 05 February, 2026 (3:00 PM)

Indian Army SSC Tech 67 Entry 2026: Total Vacancies

Applicants can check out the following vacancies:

Mechanical – 101 posts

Civil Engineering – 75 posts

Computer Science / IT – 60 posts

Electrical – 33 posts

Electronics & Communication Engineering – 64 posts

Miscellaneous Engineering Streams – 17 posts

Indian Army SSC Tech 67 Entry 2026: Who can apply?

Marital status: Only unmarried candidates are eligible.

Age limit: 20 to 27 years (as on 01 Oct 2026).

Qualification: Candidates who have completed their Engineering degree or are in the final year of their degree can apply in the relevant discipline.

Indian Army SSC Tech 67 Entry 2026: How to apply?

Candidates can check out the Application Process for the Indian Army SSC Tech 67 Entry 2026 below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’

Step 3: Now click ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required if already done)

Step 4: After Registration, fill the application form by adding your login credentials

Step 5: Upload the required details, such as personal information, education details, and communication information

Step 6: Complete the application by entering your educational background and any additional data that may be required.

Step 7: Upload the required files and click submit.

Step 8: Download and print the Application for future use.

Direct link Here

Indian Army SSC Tech 67 Entry 2026: Salary Structure

Initial Rank: Lieutenant

Pay Scale (Level 10): Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500

Military Service Pay: Rs 15,500 per month

Candidates can check out the official Indian Army Notification on the Short Service Entry (Technical) (SSC(T)-67) Men Here