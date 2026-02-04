S. J. Poddar Academy Organises Pre-Primary Annual Day Celebration

Mumbai: The Pre-Primary Annual Day function at Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy (ICSE) was held on January 29, 2026. The function brought together students, parents, and teachers to mark the learning journey of children in the foundation years.

The pre-primary children participated in stage performances like dance and presentation, which were designed as a part of their classroom activities. The function highlighted the efforts of teachers who worked with the children for a number of weeks to make them confident enough to perform. The sequence of performances helped in smooth transitions and retaining the audience.

The Annual Day event also highlighted the school's ideology of early childhood education, which focuses on learning, creativity, and values in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). The children displayed learning concepts in music, movement, and storytelling, which were introduced in the academic year.

The parents were also in attendance at the event to witness their child's performance, and the teachers were thanked for their role in the planning and execution of the event. The event emphasised the coordination between the school and the parents regarding early learning.

On the occasion, Principal Mrs Rekha Anand said, “The pre-primary years are the foundation for lifelong learning, and at SJ Poddar Academy ICSE, we strive to cultivate curiosity, confidence, and joy in every child.”

The event ended with the participation of all the students, thus marking the end of the celebration of the Pre-Primary Annual Day.