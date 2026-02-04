Telangana High Court Subordinate and Driver Recruitment 2026: Notification For 902 Posts Out; Check Selection Process Here

Telangana High Court Subordinate and Driver Recruitment 2026 | tshc.gov.in

Telangana High Court Subordinate and Driver Recruitment 2026: The High Court for the State of Telangana has released the Telangana High Court Subordinate and Driver Notification 2026 on the official website of TSHC at tshc.gov.in.

Telangana High Court Subordinate and Driver Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process comprises written tests, skill or typing tests as needed, and document verification.

Telangana High Court Subordinate and Driver Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

A total of 902 vacancies have been announced across various posts. The highest number of openings is for Office Subordinate with 319 posts, followed by Junior Assistant (159) and Process Server (95). Other positions include Copyist (63), Field Assistant (61), Examiner (49), Typist (42), Record Assistant (36), Stenographer Grade III (35), Office Subordinate (High Court) (34) and Driver (9), covering clerical, technical and support roles.

Read the official notification here

Telangana High Court Subordinate and Driver Recruitment 2026: Important dates

As per the schedule, the notification was released on January 19, 2026, and February 2, 2026, while the registration process began on January 24, 2026, and February 7, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications until February 13, 2026, and February 28, 2026, respectively. The last date for fee payment also falls on February 13 and February 28, 2026, depending on the notification cycle.

Telangana High Court Subordinate and Driver Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

All posts have an age limit of 18 to 46 years. The various educational qualifications for the positions range from seventh grade to graduation. Shorthand and typing skills are necessary for the positions of Stenographer and Typist.

Direct link to apply for this recruitment

Telangana High Court Subordinate and Driver Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application price for OC and BC applicants is Rs. 600, while SC, ST, EWS, PWD, and ex-servicemen pay Rs. 400. The wage scale ranges from Rs. 19,000 to Rs. 96,890, depending on the position and salary scale.