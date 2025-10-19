 Pune Housing Societies Targeted: CCTV Captures Audacious Diwali-Era Burglary In Wagholi - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Housing Societies Targeted: CCTV Captures Audacious Diwali-Era Burglary In Wagholi - VIDEO

Pune Housing Societies Targeted: CCTV Captures Audacious Diwali-Era Burglary In Wagholi - VIDEO

The incident occurred at the Konark Housing Society on Keshnanand Road in Wagholi. This is a famous housing society known for its upscale residences

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Pune Housing Societies Targeted: CCTV Captures Audacious Diwali-Era Burglary In Wagholi - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pune: As the Diwali festive season approaches and residents leave the city to celebrate with family in their native place, Pune is once again experiencing a surge in house break-ins and burglaries. The period of empty homes has become a peak time for burglars, said residents. The lack of fear among criminals and the perceived inaction by authorities have drawn criticism from citizens. A CCTV video from a housing society in Wagholi has gone viral since Saturday, igniting a fresh wave of public anger. The video was shot on Friday.

Watch Video:

The incident occurred at the Konark Housing Society on Keshnanand Road in Wagholi. This is a famous housing society known for its upscale residences. The footage, shared widely on X (formerly Twitter) by the social media watchdog account ‘DefenceBrat’, shows a team of four thieves operating with chilling composure. The video captures the men calmly attempting to force open a flat door on an upper floor.

Demonstrating expert skills, they manage to compromise the lock and gain entry into the home in less than a minute. They disappeared inside with zero portrayal of fear of being caught.

FPJ Shorts
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Alleges 96 Lakh Fake Voters In Maharashtra; Demands Clean List Before Polls—Key Highlights | VIDEO
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Alleges 96 Lakh Fake Voters In Maharashtra; Demands Clean List Before Polls—Key Highlights | VIDEO
Banned Chinese Firecrackers Smuggled To Tamil Nadu Seized, 4 Arrested
Banned Chinese Firecrackers Smuggled To Tamil Nadu Seized, 4 Arrested
Bizarre Scenes! Raul Fernandez Clinches Maiden MotoGP Victory With 'Shoey' Celebration At Australian Grand Prix; Video
Bizarre Scenes! Raul Fernandez Clinches Maiden MotoGP Victory With 'Shoey' Celebration At Australian Grand Prix; Video
Thane Crime: Man Lured, Stripped & Robbed After Dating App Trap; Three Arrested, Two Still Absconding
Thane Crime: Man Lured, Stripped & Robbed After Dating App Trap; Three Arrested, Two Still Absconding

The speed and audacity of the crime, which was carried out without fear of law or authorities, have sparked a massive online backlash. Netizens have started heavily trolling the Pune Police.

Residents of the society are in a state of panic. They are wondering about the effectiveness of their own security measures and the overall law and order situation. One netizen raised a critical concern, asking why an "elite housing society" lacked adequate security guards. They suggested a wider security lapse in the area.

The frustration on social media was truly visible. A netizen named Ashish Kumar, reflecting on a decades-long experience in the city, stated, "I have been in Pune for 20 years. It has always been like this. Thieves from North India come on a mission, loot empty flats, and go back."

Read Also
Mula River Bridge Between Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Shut For Beautification & Safety Works By PCMC
article-image

The harshest criticism was directed at Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. A netizen sarcastically noted, "The Pune commissioner had made his Key Responsibility Areas (KRAs) and priorities clear, which are modified silencers. As per him, that is the No. 1 priority."

While the police have issued general appeals for calm and urged residents to take precautions like informing trusted neighbours, the community demands more visible patrolling and a concrete strategy to curb these organised festive-season burglaries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

173 Diwali Fires In 2 Years: PCMC Fire Dept On Full Alert, Cancels Staff Leave

173 Diwali Fires In 2 Years: PCMC Fire Dept On Full Alert, Cancels Staff Leave

Pune Housing Societies Targeted: CCTV Captures Audacious Diwali-Era Burglary In Wagholi - VIDEO

Pune Housing Societies Targeted: CCTV Captures Audacious Diwali-Era Burglary In Wagholi - VIDEO

Pune’s LGBTQ Trust Bridges Divide, Delivers Aid To Flood-Hit Solapur Farmers

Pune’s LGBTQ Trust Bridges Divide, Delivers Aid To Flood-Hit Solapur Farmers

Mula River Bridge Between Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Shut For Beautification & Safety Works By PCMC

Mula River Bridge Between Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Shut For Beautification & Safety Works By PCMC

Pune: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Refutes Raju Shetti & Ravindra Dhangekar’s Allegations Over...

Pune: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Refutes Raju Shetti & Ravindra Dhangekar’s Allegations Over...