Pune Housing Societies Targeted: CCTV Captures Audacious Diwali-Era Burglary In Wagholi - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pune: As the Diwali festive season approaches and residents leave the city to celebrate with family in their native place, Pune is once again experiencing a surge in house break-ins and burglaries. The period of empty homes has become a peak time for burglars, said residents. The lack of fear among criminals and the perceived inaction by authorities have drawn criticism from citizens. A CCTV video from a housing society in Wagholi has gone viral since Saturday, igniting a fresh wave of public anger. The video was shot on Friday.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred at the Konark Housing Society on Keshnanand Road in Wagholi. This is a famous housing society known for its upscale residences. The footage, shared widely on X (formerly Twitter) by the social media watchdog account ‘DefenceBrat’, shows a team of four thieves operating with chilling composure. The video captures the men calmly attempting to force open a flat door on an upper floor.

Demonstrating expert skills, they manage to compromise the lock and gain entry into the home in less than a minute. They disappeared inside with zero portrayal of fear of being caught.

The speed and audacity of the crime, which was carried out without fear of law or authorities, have sparked a massive online backlash. Netizens have started heavily trolling the Pune Police.

Residents of the society are in a state of panic. They are wondering about the effectiveness of their own security measures and the overall law and order situation. One netizen raised a critical concern, asking why an "elite housing society" lacked adequate security guards. They suggested a wider security lapse in the area.

The frustration on social media was truly visible. A netizen named Ashish Kumar, reflecting on a decades-long experience in the city, stated, "I have been in Pune for 20 years. It has always been like this. Thieves from North India come on a mission, loot empty flats, and go back."

The harshest criticism was directed at Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. A netizen sarcastically noted, "The Pune commissioner had made his Key Responsibility Areas (KRAs) and priorities clear, which are modified silencers. As per him, that is the No. 1 priority."

While the police have issued general appeals for calm and urged residents to take precautions like informing trusted neighbours, the community demands more visible patrolling and a concrete strategy to curb these organised festive-season burglaries.