Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Seven Minors Detained For Illegal Firearms Possession In Two Separate Raids | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Officials from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) have taken seven minor boys into custody in two separate operations for illegal possession of weapons. Cases have been registered against them and two other individuals at Pimpri and Chikhali Police Stations.

Operation by Pimpri Police Station

The first operation was conducted by the Detection Branch (DB) of Pimpri Police Station on Dairy Farm Road, officials announced on Sunday. Four pistols and four live cartridges were seized from four minor boys on Friday. Police Constable Dattaji Kavathekar filed a complaint at the Pimpri Police Station in this regard. As a result, a case has been registered against the four minors and the person who supplied the pistols to them. The supplier has been identified as Pappi Singh (35, Madhya Pradesh).

Detection Branch (DB) Of Pimpri Police Station | Sourced

DCP (Zone 1) Sandeep Atole said, "Pimpri police received information that four boys carrying pistols had arrived on Dairy Farm Road to meet someone. A trap was set, and in this, four minors were detained. Upon searching them, one pistol and one live cartridge were found on each person. The police have seized a cache of weapons worth Rs 2.02 Lakh. Pimpri Police are currently investigating the matter.

Two of the detained minors are notorious history sheeters with over 10 cases registered against them in Pune District. All of them include serious crimes, noted an official. The action was done under the guidance of DCP Atole and ACP Sachin Hire, and the DB team was led by Sr PI Ashok Kadlag and API Digambar Atigre.

Operation by Crime Branch Unit 3

The second operation was carried out on Saturday night at More Wasti in Chikhali by Unit 3 of PCPC's Crime Branch. A case has been registered against three minor boys along with Atharva Sopan Marne (19, Ambegaon Budruk).

Crime Branch Unit 3 Team | Sourced

DCP (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said, "Police received information that four individuals had arrived at Bhimshakti Nagar in More Wasti and were carrying pistols. Acting on the tip, the police detained three minor boys and arrested Atharva Marne. They seized two pistols and two live cartridges from them. A stolen two-wheeler was also confiscated."

The action was taken under the guidance of DCP Pawar and ACP (Crime 1) Dr Vishal Hire. Unit 3 team was led by Sr PI Santosh Kasbe, and API Dattatraya Gulig of Chikhli police is investigating this case.