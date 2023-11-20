Pune Hosts Agniveer Recruitment Rally From November 20 to 29 | ANI

The Pune Recruitment Office is hosting the Agniveer Army Recruitment Rally for both male and female candidates who have successfully passed the online Common Entrance Exam (CEE). This rally is taking place in Pune, spanning from November 20 to 29.

Male candidates are expected to participate in the rally at the Bombay Engineer Group Centre in Khadki from November 20 to 24, while female candidates will undergo the rally from November 25 to 29 at the same venue.

The recruitment rally encompasses various positions, including Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerks Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesmen, and women military police roles. This opportunity is open to male candidates from specific regions in Maharashtra, namely Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad, Pune, and Solapur. For female candidates, eligibility requires a domicile in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and the Union Territories of Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.