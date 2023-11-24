 Pune Horror: Newborn's Genitals Cut, Thrown In Farm On Highway
The incident transpired on November 22, between 7:00 am to 4:43 pm, within the Mulshi Taluka region.

Gunwanti Paraste
Updated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
In a distressing incident reported at Paud Police Station, a horrifying case of assault on a newborn has been brought to attention. An unknown assailant deliberately harmed the infant by cutting its genitals and callously left the child abandoned in an open area.

The incident transpired on November 22, between 7:00 am to 4:43 pm, within the Mulshi Taluka region. The shocking nature of the crime has prompted immediate action from the authorities.

The complaint, officially lodged on November 23, detailed the discovery of a newborn baby, aged approximately three to four days, found injured at the scene. The unknown assailant's heinous act aimed to cause harm, leaving the defenseless child deserted in the open.

The Paud Police Station has promptly registered a case, and the investigation is actively being pursued by Investigating Officer ASI Suryavanshi. Authorities are committed to unraveling the circumstances surrounding this appalling incident and bringing the perpetrator to justice.

