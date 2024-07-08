Pune Hit-And-Run Case: 2 Police Constables Dead; 1 Accused Arrested; Car Impounded (VIDEO) | Sourced

In a shocking incident in Pune, two police constables were killed after their bike was hit by a car near the Bopodi underpass in the early hours of Monday. The Pune Police have arrested the driver, while the car involved in the accident has been impounded.

According to the Pune Police, Constable Samadhan Koli (42) was killed on the spot, while Sanjog Shinde (36) died during treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic.

Speaking to the media, Vijaykumar Magar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the accused has been identified as Siddharth Raju Kengar, alias Gotya (24).

"The incident took place around 2am. The two constables were on their night patrol when their bike was hit by a vehicle near the Bopodi underpass," said Magar.

“Kengar was detained from his home and has been sent for medical examination at Sassoon General Hospital to check whether he had consumed alcohol at the time of the accident,” said Magar.

Magar added they are investigating whether Kengar was alone at the time of the accident or had any accomplices.

Meanwhile, in another incident, police constable Sachin Mane (48) was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Pimple Saudagar area around 10:30pm on Sunday.

“Constable Mane is currently posted with the CID as a driver. Initial information suggests that he was on his way home after visiting someone at a hospital. We are yet to identify the vehicle that hit his bike,” said Mahesh Bansode, Inspector, Sangvi Police Station.