Pune: Heroic Mother Saves 7-Month-Old Child From Leopard Attack In Ambegaon

In a remarkable incident in Thorandale village, Ambegaon taluka, a mother exhibited extraordinary bravery by fending off a leopard attempting to snatch her seven-month-old child on Wednesday.

Sonal Karagale, the mother from the Shephard community, along with her husband Dhondibhau and son Deva, had set up camp at a farm in the village with their livestock.

During the early morning hours, as Sonal was tending to her child, a leopard made an attempt to snatch her baby away from her arms. With immense courage and determination, Sonal managed to grab her child's foot, thwarting the leopard's efforts. Although Sonal sustained injuries during the incident, her bravery ultimately saved her child's life.

Forest Department officials visited the scene to assess the situation, and villagers have requested the installation of proper cages in the vicinity to capture the leopard.