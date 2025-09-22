 Pune: Harassed By Wife & Mother-In-Law, 26-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Yerawada
The deceased, identified as Akshay Salve, was a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Yerawada, originally from Gevrai in Beed district

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
Yerawada Police Station | File Photo

A 26-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself at home after allegedly facing continuous harassment from his wife and mother-in-law to leave his parents and stay with them. The incident took place in May, and the case was registered on September 19.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s mother, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the two women at Yerawada Police Station on August 19.

According to police, Akshay married the accused woman around five years ago. The accused woman, along with her mother, allegedly pressured Akshay to live separately from his parents. The accused intentionally created disputes and even filed complaints against him at the Yerawada Police Station.

Due to the pressure and harassment, Akshay allegedly took the extreme step on September 19 at his residence by hanging himself.

His mother, in her statement to the police, said that the harassment from Akshay’s wife and mother-in-law drove him to suicide.

Police Sub-Inspector Sheetal Dalvi, who is investigating the matter, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the incident took place due to harassment by the in-laws. However, the matter is under investigation, and action will be taken accordingly.

