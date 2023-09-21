Pune: Government To Develop Kusur Plateau In Maval Into Global Tourism Destination

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at a meeting with tourism dept in Mumbai. |

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar delved into plans for making the Kusur (Kusavali) plateau in Pune's Maval taluka a world-class tourism hub at the meeting with tourism department in Mumbai. This plateau, strategically situated between New Panvel and Mumbai, presents an ideal location for tourism development, owing to its abundant natural resources.

In order to advance this project, it was proposed that the district development plan incorporate this initiative, with dedicated funding allocated for its realization. The government will collect the requisite information to formulate a comprehensive proposal. A forthcoming meeting in Pune is scheduled to further deliberate on this matter, as disclosed by the Deputy Chief Minister.

Read Also Kaas: A case for conservation

Kusur plateau

Spanning an area of approximately 1,200 acres, the Kusur plateau reaches an elevation of 3,000 meters above sea level. Its terrain encompasses both flat and hilly landscapes, with the western Ghats delineating its western boundary. It is bordered by Thokalwadi on one side, while on the opposite side lie the Vadiwale and Shirvata Dams.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)