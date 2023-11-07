 Pune: General Motors India Workers Reach 37th Day Of Hunger Strike
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: General Motors India Workers Reach 37th Day Of Hunger Strike

Pune: General Motors India Workers Reach 37th Day Of Hunger Strike

General Motors stopped selling cars in India in 2017, leading to uncertainty for its workers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Pune: General Motors India Workers Reach 37th Day Of Hunger Strike |

A hunger strike that began on October 2 has now entered its 37th day in Pune's Talegaon. General Motors India employees are the participants, and their demand is that they want the 1,000 permanent workers to be transferred to Hyundai Motor.

The reason behind this move is Hyundai's acquisition of General Motors' manufacturing facility in the region. General Motors stopped selling cars in India in 2017, leading to uncertainty for its workers.

Hyundai's interest in taking over the Talegaon plant reignited hope, but it came with a catch – the existing General Motors employees weren't guaranteed jobs.

Read Also
Pune: Sonalee Kulkarni Inaugurates Diwali Gift Expo Showcasing Items Crafted By Prisoners
article-image

Fearing unemployment, the General Motors Employees Union initiated the hunger strike to secure their own futures and the futures of their dependents. They've criticized the government for not taking their concerns seriously and have urged that the labour issue be addressed.

General Motors had previously signed an agreement to sell the plant to Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors. However, the agreement fell through last year when the Chinese carmaker canceled its plans to enter the Indian market.

Read Also
Pune: Panels Backed By Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Faction Sweep Gram Panchayat Polls In Baramati
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: General Motors India Workers Reach 37th Day Of Hunger Strike

Pune: General Motors India Workers Reach 37th Day Of Hunger Strike

Pune: Sonalee Kulkarni Inaugurates Diwali Gift Expo Showcasing Items Crafted By Prisoners

Pune: Sonalee Kulkarni Inaugurates Diwali Gift Expo Showcasing Items Crafted By Prisoners

Pune: Panels Backed By Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Faction Sweep Gram Panchayat Polls In Baramati

Pune: Panels Backed By Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Faction Sweep Gram Panchayat Polls In Baramati

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Maharaj Advocates For Maratha Reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Maharaj Advocates For Maratha Reservation

PHOTOS: 10 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 2)

PHOTOS: 10 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 2)