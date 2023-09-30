Pune: Gas Tanker Overturns In Lonikand, Prompting Traffic Diversion | Representative Image

Pune: A Bharat Gas tanker overturned on Kesnand Lonikand Road, near Magar Vasti in Lonikand, around 2am on Saturday. Fortunately, due to the alertness of the residents, the accident didn't result in any further mishaps.

As a safety measure, traffic on the affected road has been diverted, and police officers have been stationed at ten checkpoints. Local fire brigade personnel and Bharat Gas safety managers swiftly responded to the scene. Additionally, MSEB (Maharashtra State Electricity Board) was notified to cut off the power supply due to high-tension electric wires in the vicinity.

Efforts are currently underway to transfer the gas to another tanker, and this operation is expected to take another four to five hours to complete. Senior Police Inspector Vishwajit Kaingde has appealed to citizens in the area to cooperate during this period, and safety precautions have been provided to ensure their well-being.

