Pune Ganpati Visarjan Will Follow Tradition & Usual Order, Says Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol

Pune: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol has announced that the Ganpati Visarjan (immersion) will follow the tradition and usual order that is followed by Ganesh Mandals every year. This comes after many Ganesh Mandals complained about having to wait for Manache Ganpati Visarjan. With only five days remaining for the Ganeshotsav to begin, MP Mohol announced this decision after meeting with multiple Ganesh Mandals in the city.

'Dispute Over Early Participation Resolved'

Mohol took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "The issue that arose regarding Pune's Ganesh festival immersion procession has been resolved. All mandals have unanimously decided to hold the procession according to tradition and the usual order. This decision was made after a joint meeting with the 'Manache Ganpati' mandals and all other mandals, along with Kasba Peth MLA Hemant Rasane. Following the meeting, it was decided that the procession would begin at 9:30 AM, with the mandals following their traditional sequence."

Mohol continued, saying, "This year, when some mandals decided to participate in the immersion procession earlier than the scheduled time, other mandals expressed different opinions. This raised the question of how the issue would be resolved."

'Preserving Pune’s Global Ganesh Festival Image'

He also said that the tradition of Pune's public Ganesh festival is famous worldwide. With devotees from all over the country coming in large numbers to witness this festival, new issues coming up was not in the best interest of Pune's public Ganesh festival. After discussing the matter with representatives of all mandals, we were able to reach a solution amicably and unanimously.

'Ganesh Mandals Welcomed as One Family'

"The public Ganesh festival mandals of Pune are like a family, and everyone can have different opinions. However, I believed that this issue could be resolved through discussion. That's why we all came together and sorted it out. I welcome and congratulate all the Ganesh festival mandals for taking an understanding approach in making this decision," said Mohol.

Mandals Had Raised Grievances, CM Fadnavis Declined Intervention

Many people from small to medium Mandals shared their grievances of having to wait every year with the media. They put forward logistical challenges and argued every Mandal is equal. Even Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was asked about this question, but he denied intervention, saying Punekars and Pune Police will solve this problem. MP Murlidhar Mohol and MLA Hemant Rasane took the initiative and have reached an understanding.