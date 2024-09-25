Pune: From District Court-Swargate Metro Inauguration To Savitribai Phule Memorial Groundbreaking, Here’s All That PM Modi Will Do Tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Pune tomorrow (September 26) to inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate underground stretch. He will also lay the foundation stones for the metro route from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director, Maha Metro, said, "The inauguration will be held at the District Court Metro Station. After giving the green signal, PM Modi will travel by the metro from District Court to Swargate."

The District Court to Swargate route includes three stations: Kasba Peth (formerly Budhwar Peth), Mandai, and Swargate. The distances between the stations are as follows: District Court to Kasba Peth (0.85 km), Kasba Peth to Mandai (1 km), and Mandai to Swargate (1.48 km).

"During the period of inauguration, the District Court Metro Station will be closed to the public. Passengers coming from Pimpri-Chinchwad will have to get down at Shivajinagar Metro Station to change the route. A free bus service has been made available to take passengers to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Metro Station. A similar service has been made for the other route as well. The service will be restored after the inauguration," Hardikar added.

While inspecting the Mandai Metro Station, it was observed that work was still pending. When contacted, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations), Pune Metro, assured that the work would be completed before the PM's arrival. "The remaining work on the lift at Mandai Metro Station is ongoing and it will be completed before the arrival of the PM," Sonawane said.

During his Pune visit, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for the memorial of Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule's first girl school at Bhidewada in commemoration of the noted social reformer.

Apart from this, Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College Ground. This meeting is essentially to kickstart the campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly polls for the ruling Mahayuti. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the meeting. The PM is also expected to attend the Viksit Bharat event at two educational institutes in the city.

Will rain play spoilsport?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Pune district for Thursday and Friday. As per the forecast, the district is "very likely" to receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall" accompanied by "lightning and gusty winds". Even if it rains in Pune city, the inauguration programme won't be affected as it will be held indoors. However, as PM Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting, it will surely cause inconvenience to the Punekars wishing to attend it.

Preparations for the meeting started on Tuesday, but with only 20 minutes of rain, the venue turned into a muddy swamp and surrounding roads also became waterlogged. It will be an extreme challenge for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other concerned authorities to keep the venue dry for the PM's address.

However, Hardikar said preparations have been made in such a way that no problems occur. "We are installing waterproof pandals in the ground. Approximately, 50,000 people can easily sit there. In the muddy areas, platform-type seating arrangements have been made for the citizens. Drainage lines have been made to let out the rainwater."

Did You Know?

This will be PM Modi's fifth visit to Pune in connection with the metro. Here is a timeline of PM Modi's visits:

December 24, 2016: PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the metro project at the Agricultural College Ground in Shivajinagar.

December 18, 2018: The PM laid the foundation stone for the third line of the metro project from Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar.

March 6, 2022: The Prime Minister inaugurated two stretches: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Phugewadi (7km, five stations) and Garware College to Vanaz (5km, five stations). He also travelled from Garware College Metro Station to Anand Nagar Metro Station. At the Anand Nagar Station, he wrote a message in the visitor's book: "I am happy that international standard metro rail service is starting in Pune city. Fast, safe and environmentally friendly public transport is available to Pune citizens now. I congratulate all Pune citizens for the successful operation of metro."

August 1, 2023: Modi inaugurated two extended stretches — Phugewadi to District Court (6.9km, four stations) and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic (4.7km, seven stations).

March 6, 2024: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the PM virtually opened the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi metro stretch. Additionally, he also laid the foundation stone for the PCMC to Nigdi stretch.