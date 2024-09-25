Pune Video: Financial Company Official Thrashed By Woman For Sending Vulgar Messages After Vasant More's Intervention | Video Screengrab

A finance company official was thrashed at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More's office for sending vulgar messages to a woman in Pune. The video of the incident was shared by the former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Watch Video:

The woman, Pooja Pathak Kulkarni, narrated the incident in the video. She said, "I had taken a vehicle. Two instalments of it were pending. The finance company didn't even inform me and their officials came and took away my vehicle. Frightened, I called Tatya (More). He told me to go to the company office and call him from there. After Tatya spoke with the official, I was given my vehicle back. However, the official mentally harassed me and sent me vulgar messages."

Later, the official was called to More's office, where he was thrashed by the woman and her mother.

"You don't have any right to destroy anyone's life. In the future, if I get any more complaints, your office will be 100 per cent destroyed. Keep this in mind," More warned the official's seniors on the phone.

Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, More had contested the recent Lok Sabha elections on a Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) ticket. He later joined Shiv Sena (UBT) and is now seeking a ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly polls.