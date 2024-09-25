Drones, Paragliding Banned In Pune From September 25 To 26 Due To PM Modi's Visit |

The Pune district administration has banned the flying of drones, paragliders, all types of balloons, and remote-controlled microlight aircraft from September 25 to 26.

According to the orders issued by Pune district collector Dr. Suhas Diwase, the ban will be in place from midnight on September 25 to midnight on September 26. The order mentions that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating it.

This decision comes in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune on September 26. He is scheduled to inaugurate the new underground metro corridor from Civil Court to Swargate on that day.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for several other key projects, including the memorial at Bhide Wada, where Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule founded India’s first school for girls.