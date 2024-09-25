All Work Will Be Completed Before Inauguration By PM Modi Tomorrow, Confirms Pune Metro Official (PHOTOS)

All Work Will Be Completed Before Inauguration By PM Modi Tomorrow, Confirms Pune Metro Official | Ankit Shukla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate underground stretch tomorrow (September 26). He will also lay the foundation stones for the route from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi.

The District Court to Swargate route includes three stations: Kasba Peth (formerly Budhwar Peth), Mandai, and Swargate. The distances between the stations are as follows: District Court to Kasba Peth (0.85 km), Kasba Peth to Mandai (1 km), and Mandai to Swargate (1.48 km).

When The Free Press Journal inspected the Mandai Metro Station, it was observed that work was still pending even as PM Modi's arrival is only a few hours away.

This newspaper contacted Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations), Pune Metro, who assured that the work would be completed before the PM's arrival. "The inauguration is tomorrow, and we are prepared. The remaining work on the lift at Mandai Metro Station is ongoing, and it will be completed before the arrival of the PM," Sonawane said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, the Pune district administration has banned paragliding, hot air balloon safaris, drones, microlight airplanes, etc., for security reasons.

During his two-day visit, the PM will also address a public meeting in the city to kickstart the campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly polls for the ruling Mahayuti. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the meeting. The PM is also expected to attend the Viksit Bharat event at two educational institutes in the city.