Pune: French Graffiti Artist Super Bab's Abstract Painting Adds Vibrancy To Civil Court Metro Station; See Pics

Paris-based graffiti artist Barnabe Le Sant, widely recognised as Super Bab, recently graced Pune with his creative presence, transforming the walls of the Civil Court metro station with his captivating graffiti.

In a vibrant palette of bright colors and abstract geometric shapes, the artwork now graces the entrance of the Civil Court metro station, leaving commuters and onlookers in sheer amazement.

This striking artwork is the result of a collaboration between Maha Metro and Alliance Française de Pune. The primary mission of Alliance Française is to promote the French language and foster cultural connections between France and India. This particular project forms a part of the annual Wall Art Festival organised by Alliance Française, with the current theme being 'Green Mobility and Urban Development'.

Upon closer inspection of the mural, one can discern images of metro carriages amid the profusion of blues, oranges, greens, and purples. The artwork also pays homage to nature, with prominent depictions of green trees and a serene blue sky.

The official inauguration ceremony held on Tuesday saw the presence of notable figures, including Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakne, and AFD Director Lise Breuil.

Expressing their appreciation, Alliance Française de Pune shared their gratitude on Instagram, stating, "We extend our deepest gratitude to Maha Metro for their invaluable support and cooperation, making this creative endeavor a resounding success!"

