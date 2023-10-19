 Pune: French Graffiti Artist Super Bab's Abstract Painting Adds Vibrancy To Civil Court Metro Station; See Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: French Graffiti Artist Super Bab's Abstract Painting Adds Vibrancy To Civil Court Metro Station; See Pics

Pune: French Graffiti Artist Super Bab's Abstract Painting Adds Vibrancy To Civil Court Metro Station; See Pics

This striking artwork is the result of a collaboration between Maha Metro and Alliance Française de Pune

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune: French Graffiti Artist Super Bab's Abstract Painting Adds Vibrancy To Civil Court Metro Station; See Pics |

Paris-based graffiti artist Barnabe Le Sant, widely recognised as Super Bab, recently graced Pune with his creative presence, transforming the walls of the Civil Court metro station with his captivating graffiti.

In a vibrant palette of bright colors and abstract geometric shapes, the artwork now graces the entrance of the Civil Court metro station, leaving commuters and onlookers in sheer amazement.

This striking artwork is the result of a collaboration between Maha Metro and Alliance Française de Pune. The primary mission of Alliance Française is to promote the French language and foster cultural connections between France and India. This particular project forms a part of the annual Wall Art Festival organised by Alliance Française, with the current theme being 'Green Mobility and Urban Development'.

Upon closer inspection of the mural, one can discern images of metro carriages amid the profusion of blues, oranges, greens, and purples. The artwork also pays homage to nature, with prominent depictions of green trees and a serene blue sky.

The official inauguration ceremony held on Tuesday saw the presence of notable figures, including Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakne, and AFD Director Lise Breuil.

Expressing their appreciation, Alliance Française de Pune shared their gratitude on Instagram, stating, "We extend our deepest gratitude to Maha Metro for their invaluable support and cooperation, making this creative endeavor a resounding success!"

Read Also
Pune: Pundalik Lavhe Appointed City Vice President Of NCP's Sharad Pawar Faction
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Vs Bangladesh In Pune: Two Men Nabbed For Selling ₹1,200 Tickets At ₹12,000

India Vs Bangladesh In Pune: Two Men Nabbed For Selling ₹1,200 Tickets At ₹12,000

Supriya Sule Emphasises Need For Extending Several Train Routes Directly To Pune Station From...

Supriya Sule Emphasises Need For Extending Several Train Routes Directly To Pune Station From...

Pune: Income Tax Department Conducts Raids On Nilkanth Jewellers

Pune: Income Tax Department Conducts Raids On Nilkanth Jewellers

Glenmark Pharma Launches Zita DM In India For Type 2 Diabetes Patients With Comorbidities

Glenmark Pharma Launches Zita DM In India For Type 2 Diabetes Patients With Comorbidities

Pune: French Graffiti Artist Super Bab's Abstract Painting Adds Vibrancy To Civil Court Metro...

Pune: French Graffiti Artist Super Bab's Abstract Painting Adds Vibrancy To Civil Court Metro...