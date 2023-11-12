 Pune: Fraudsters Swindle ₹3.5 Lakhs In Fake Power Bill Scam, Another Victim Loses ₹45,100 Part-Time Job Deception
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Pune: Cyber Thief Swindles Woman Of One Lakh Rupees In Balewadi In Electricity Bill Scam

A fraudulent case involving ₹3.5 lakhs surfaced in Chinchwad, Pune, where scammers falsely claimed to be from Mahavitaran, urging the victim to pay an overdue utility bill via a WhatsApp link.

Ganesh Manohar Vikhare filed a complaint, leading to a case against mobile numbers 98900XXXXX, 93070XXXXX, under IPC 406, 420, and the Information Technology Act.

The scammers duped the victim of about ₹3.5 Lakh in this cybercrime incident. Chinchwad police are actively investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, in another scam, a 27-year-old resident of Warje, Pune, fell victim to a fraud scheme involving promises of a part-time job with online tasks. Sameer Prakash Kudale filed a complaint, reporting a loss of ₹45,100. The incident occurred on August 12 when Kudale, residing in Mahalakshmi Nagar, Warje, received tasks from Telegram ID @ploning5201. After completing the tasks, Kudale was coerced into sending money for various reasons. Despite complying, he received neither tasks nor the promised returns, prompting him to report the incident to the Warje Malwadi Police Station. A case has been registered under IPC 419, 420, and the IT Act, with further investigation ongoing.

