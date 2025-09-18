 Pune: Four Killed In Three Separate Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Fatal Crashes Reported In Pimple Saudagar, Wakad & Kiwale
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Four Killed In Three Separate Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Fatal Crashes Reported In Pimple Saudagar, Wakad & Kiwale

Pune: Four Killed In Three Separate Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Fatal Crashes Reported In Pimple Saudagar, Wakad & Kiwale

The first accident took place in the Pimple Saudagar area, where a 28-year-old man died, the second in Wakad, where a car crash killed a 49-year-old man, and the third in Kiwale, where two college students died.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Four Killed In Three Separate Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Fatal Crashes Reported In Pimple Saudagar, Wakad & Kiwale | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Three fatal accidents were reported on Thursday in which four people lost their lives. The first accident took place in the Pimple Saudagar area, where a 28-year-old man died, the second in Wakad, where a car crash killed a 49-year-old man, and the third in Kiwale, where two college students died.

Man Dies In High-Speed Motorcycle Collision With PMPML Bus In Pimple Saudagar

A young man identified as Mayur Anand Rasal (28, Pimple Gurav) was involved in an accident while riding a high-speed motorcycle in the BRT lane going from Bhosari towards Kokane Chowk. His motorcycle hit a divider and the back of a bus. He sustained serious injuries in the accident and died. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the BRT lane near PK Chowk. PMPML bus driver Tanaji Kisan Telange (38, Bhosari) has filed a complaint at the Sangvi Police Station. Both the bus and the bike suffered damage.

Read Also
Pune: French Firm Keolis To Operate Upcoming Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Route
article-image

Car Crash Kills One In Wakad

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Arnala Police Register Case Against 3 Resort Owners Over Child Labour Practices In Virar
Palghar News: Arnala Police Register Case Against 3 Resort Owners Over Child Labour Practices In Virar
My Lovely Liar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kim-So-hyun, Hwang Min-hyun K-Drama
My Lovely Liar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kim-So-hyun, Hwang Min-hyun K-Drama
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old SBI Assistant Manager Found Dead By Suicide At Seawoods Flat; Probe Underway
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old SBI Assistant Manager Found Dead By Suicide At Seawoods Flat; Probe Underway
Ridiculous! Kusal Perera Pulls Off Spectacular Balancing Act To Take The Catch In SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video
Ridiculous! Kusal Perera Pulls Off Spectacular Balancing Act To Take The Catch In SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video

Manohar Barku Shitkal (49, Kalewadi) has been arrested for carelessly driving a car and causing the death of a worker identified as Dinesh Shridhar Walunjkar (38, Wakad) at Sakharam Chowk in Wakad. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at around 9:15 a.m. Police said that the accused drove his Scorpio car without checking his surroundings. The complainant, Manohar, and his colleague Mukesh were cleaning a manhole. The car hit Mukesh, and he died from the impact.

Two Students Killed, Two Injured In Kiwale

A major accident took place on the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway near Kiwale in the early hours of Thursday, killing two students, Siddhant Anand (22) and Divyaraj Singh Rathod (23). Their friends Harshavardhan Mishra (22) and Nihal Tamboli (20) suffered injuries and have been admitted to Wakad Private Hospital. 

Read Also
Midnight Firing In Pune's Kothrud: 36-Year-Old Man Shot, Four Booked
article-image

The Symbiosis college friend group was returning from Lonavala when the Eicher vehicle crashed into them. The Eicher driver, Manish Kumar Suraj Manipal (39), has been taken into custody. Both vehicles have been seized, and legal action is being taken.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Rural Police Bust Fake Call Centre In Igatpuri, Seize Rs 24.32 Lakh Worth Equipment

Nashik Rural Police Bust Fake Call Centre In Igatpuri, Seize Rs 24.32 Lakh Worth Equipment

Nashik: Chief Advisor To MoD Apurva Chandra Urges Industries To Diversify Beyond US Market

Nashik: Chief Advisor To MoD Apurva Chandra Urges Industries To Diversify Beyond US Market

Pune: Four Killed In Three Separate Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Fatal Crashes Reported In Pimple...

Pune: Four Killed In Three Separate Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Fatal Crashes Reported In Pimple...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Register Criminal Case Over Defacement Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Register Criminal Case Over Defacement Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...

Pune University Hostel Mess Under Fire After Repeated Worm-Infested Meals (Video)

Pune University Hostel Mess Under Fire After Repeated Worm-Infested Meals (Video)