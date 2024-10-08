Pune: Following Indian Cultural Values & Principles Will Bring World Peace, Says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan At MIT-WPU | Sourced

"Our Indian culture is one of the oldest in the world and does not advocate discrimination based on religion, caste, or creed. However, with changing times, we have forgotten this, leading to social problems and domestic crises. If everyone follows the principles and values of Indian culture, it will help establish true peace in the world," said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Pune.

Khan shared his views at the closing ceremony of the 10th World Parliament on Science, Religion/Spirituality, and Philosophy, organised by MIT World Peace University. Present at the event were the Founding President of MIT World Peace University Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, Executive President Rahul Karad, Acting President of MIT-ADT University Dr Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor of MIT World Peace University Prof Dr Milind Pandey and Prof Dr Milind Patra, among others.

Speaking on the significance of the Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita, Khan added, "There is no mention of discrimination in Indian culture. The religions, cultures, customs, and dietary habits of Indian citizens may vary, but their origin is the same. Therefore, we as Indian citizens are one and the same. We need to carry this culture forward. Spirituality is about having a sense of love and intimacy for others. When you express this feeling towards someone, it will be reciprocated. Given the current situation, we must remember the message of Swami Vivekananda. For him, all religions and citizens were equal. This is the sentiment we need to cultivate. Through this, we will be able to achieve true peace in the country and the world."

Dr Vishwanath Karad elaborated on the role of the World Parliament, saying, "We need spirituality and peace in light of what is happening around us. Can a World Peace Syllabus be created for all universities globally? This is something we need to consider. It will benefit us in a few years. Students should follow the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. We must work towards making India the peace capital of the world."

Rahul Karad added, "A painting competition will be held to spread the message of world peace through art."