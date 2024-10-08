Pune Shocking Viral Video: 'Garba King' Ashok Mali Dies Of Severe Heart Attack While Performing At Event In Chakan

In a shocking incident during the ongoing Navratri festival, actor Ashok Mali, popularly known as Pune's 'Garba King', died of a severe heart attack while performing at an event in Chakan. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
As seen in the video, Mali was performing garba along with his son when he suddenly appeared uneasy and collapsed. Bystanders immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.
Mali, a native of Hol village in Shindkheda taluka of Dhule district, had garnered a large crowd eager to watch him perform due to his popularity as the 'Garba King'. He had been working as a garba trainer for the past 4 to 5 years and had been invited by the organisers for the Navratri event in Chakan. Accompanied by his son Bhavesh, he tragically passed away during the performance, casting a pall of gloom over Chakan.