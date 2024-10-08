Pune Shocking Viral Video: 'Garba King' Ashok Mali Dies Of Severe Heart Attack While Performing At Event In Chakan | Twitter

In a shocking incident during the ongoing Navratri festival, actor Ashok Mali, popularly known as Pune's 'Garba King', died of a severe heart attack while performing at an event in Chakan. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

7 Oct 24 : Actor Ashok Mali, affectionately known as the Garba King of Pune, tragically passed away during a Garba event in Chakan. While dancing to his beloved Garba, Ashok Mali suddenly collapsed due to a severe #heartattack2024 💉#LuciferShotWorking pic.twitter.com/llZ6ho3dJd — Anand Panna (@AnandPanna1) October 8, 2024

As seen in the video, Mali was performing garba along with his son when he suddenly appeared uneasy and collapsed. Bystanders immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Mali, a native of Hol village in Shindkheda taluka of Dhule district, had garnered a large crowd eager to watch him perform due to his popularity as the 'Garba King'. He had been working as a garba trainer for the past 4 to 5 years and had been invited by the organisers for the Navratri event in Chakan. Accompanied by his son Bhavesh, he tragically passed away during the performance, casting a pall of gloom over Chakan.