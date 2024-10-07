Pune: Teacher Alleges Sexual Harassment by School Admin, Claims Termination Without Action; FIR Filed After MLA Dhangekar's Intervention |

A lady teacher working at JN Petit Technical High School has lodged an FIR against a staff member on October 1 at Koregaon Police Station, alleging sexual harassment and termination when she refused to hide the crime.

In the FIR, the victim mentioned, "I was sexually assaulted and harassed by Prashanto, the school admin, in September 2023. I had to rescue myself from Prashanto on the staircase, which was noticed by two workers. The incident took place while going for a picnic to Shikrapur along with approximately 50 staff members. Meanwhile, Prashanto Pushti (the accused) came to my seat and said, 'You have worn a very tight cloth and beautiful, displaying your body parts.' Later, at the picnic spot, he intentionally pushed me and made wrongful comments. On September 12, Pushti again came and hugged me and asked for sexual favors. Later, I narrated the whole incident to the principal, Saroja Rathnam."

Her school email was blocked, she was removed from WhatsApp groups

"However, despite taking action against the accused, I was warned by the principal not to send emails or give any complaints in writing to anyone. My school email was blocked. I was removed from all the WhatsApp groups in the school, and instead of taking action against him, I was harassed and forcibly asked to resign. The victim alleged that Prashanto continued to threaten her and kept demanding sexual favours," she added.

However, the FIR was lodged after the intervention of Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, the victim added. Regarding the incident, a case has been registered at Koregaon Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita.

Speaking to the FPJ, the victim said, "I have been working in the school for the last 12 years. The school authorities have tried all ways to protect school admin Prashanto Pushti. We have been forced to work in the library without any reasons."

"I have complained to the school authorities and also lodged an FIR at Koregaon Police Station. Despite that, no action has been taken against Pushti, causing severe mental trauma."