Pune Metro Sees Surge In Ridership On Pimpri-Chinchwad To Swargate Route; Calls For Khadki Station Opening Intensify

After the inauguration of the District Court to Swargate stretch of Pune Metro's Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate route by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually recently, there has been a massive surge in ridership on this line. From October 1 to 5, the ridership touched 3.45 lakh on the PCMC to Swargate route — 70,361 on October 1, 70,133 on October 2, 63,683 on October 3, 65,277 on October 4, and 76,087 on October 5.

Aarti Deshmukh, a college student, said, "I travel from Swargate to Pimpri regularly, and the metro has made my travel much easier. It is fast, clean, and much more affordable than taxis or autos."

Meera Singh, who frequently commutes to Shivajinagar, commented, “The frequency of the trains can be better, especially during peak hours. Sometimes it gets overcrowded, and it feels like there are not enough trains running. Otherwise, it is a good and hassle-free mode of transportation."

Rajesh Kulkarni, a tech professional, shared, "The metro has reduced our commute time by half. I no longer have to deal with traffic jams. But the major issue is the parking system at metro stations. We are forced to opt for public transport due to the lack of parking space at the metro station. If the authorities find a solution for vehicle parking, then it will be the best mode of transport. People will happily opt for the metro to go to their destinations."

Meanwhile, commuters are now demanding the opening of the Khadki Metro Station, which is on the PCMC to Swargate route. “I live near Khadki, and it is frustrating that the station is not operational yet. The authorities need to speed up the construction and open it soon. It would really help reduce the load on other stations. I am forced to take the metro from nearby stations or use another mode of public transport," stated Sandeep Bhosale, a commuter.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations) of Pune Metro, said that 70% of the work on the Khadki station has been done. "Our motive is to increase the footfall; accordingly, things are going well. 70 per cent of the work on Khadki metro station is being done, and the rest of the work will be completed in the next three months. Probably, it will start in January for the commuters."