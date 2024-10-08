Pune Video: ABVP Storms SPPU Exam Building, Demands Release Of BA LLB Revaluation Results | Sourced

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stormed the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) examination building on Tuesday afternoon, demanding the release of the BA LLB revaluation results.

Watch Video:

Pune Video: ABVP Storms SPPU Exam Building, Demands Release Of BA LLB Revaluation Results — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 8, 2024

Harshvardhan Harpude, Pune City Secretary of ABVP, stated, "The BA LLB second semester exams were held in June, and the results were announced in July. Students who did not clear the exams applied for revaluation. However, the revaluation results have not been released for the last two months. These students need to fill out the application forms for the third-semester examination. But, as the results of the second-semester revaluation are still not out, there is confusion among the students."

"Additionally, the university administration has suddenly changed the deadline for filling out the examination form, causing further hardship for the students. If the results for those who have applied for revaluation are declared after the application deadline set by the university administration, will they get their extra fees back? When will the university administration provide clarity to the students?" Harpude added.

A scuffle also broke out with the police at the gate. Later, around 20 to 30 protesters managed to enter and sat in the reception area of the examination building, shouting slogans against the university administration.

Meanwhile, examination director Mahesh Kakde denied the protesters’ claims and stated that the results had been released. He asked the students to provide their permanent registration numbers (PRN), assuring them he would gather the results.