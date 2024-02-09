 Pune: Flex Criticising Ajit Pawar And Eknath Shinde Sparks Controversy; Activist Booked
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 05:51 PM IST
article-image

Following the allocation of the Nationalist Congress Party symbol and name to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction, flexes criticising Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were erected in the Dandekar Bridge area. 

An activist who put up a flex criticising the political leaders has been booked. Pune Municipal Corporation officials have registered a case with the police against Sandeep Shashikant Kale for erecting the banner and defacing the city. The flex mentioned that despite Senior Leader Sharad Pawar granting many positions to his nephew Ajit Pawar, Ajit Pawar disappointed him by rebelling from the party, similar to what Eknath Shinde did with Shiv Sena. 

The flex also mentioned that Ajit Pawar had split the party, accusing him of stealing the party. Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Circle 3, stated that a complaint has been filed by the Municipal Corporation.

