 Pune: Case Filed Against Journalist Nikhil Wagle For 'Offensive' Remarks On PM Modi, LK Advani
HomePunePune: Case Filed Against Journalist Nikhil Wagle For 'Offensive' Remarks On PM Modi, LK Advani

Senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar had filed a complaint against the 64-year-old journalist at the Vishrambaug police station on Tuesday over the controversial comments

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Nikhil Wagle and Sunil Deodhar | File Photos

Pune: A case has been registered in Pune against senior journalist Nikhil Wagle for allegedly making offensive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP stalwart LK Advani after the latter was awarded the Bharat Ratna, police said on Friday.

The FIR was filed after a local BJP leader lodged a complaint against Wagle.

"Nikhil Wagle has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Vishrambaug police station. We are probing the matter further," a senior officer said.

Senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar had filed a complaint against the 64-year-old journalist at the Vishrambaug police station on Tuesday over the controversial comments.

The senior scribe made the alleged defamatory remarks on social media platform X against Modi and Advani after the Centre announced that the latter would be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Meanwhile, the Pune BJP has requested the police to deny permission for 'Nirbhaya Bano' rally scheduled to be held in the city on Friday evening where Wagle is one of the speakers.

