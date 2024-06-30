Pune: Five Drowned At Waterfall Near Lonavala's Bhushi Dam |

Five persons, including a woman, drowned in a waterfall near the backwater of Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala area on Sunday, according to a police official.

The incident occurred around 3pm when these five individuals, who were on a picnic, slipped near the waterfall and fell into the waterbody, said the Lonavala police station official.

A search and rescue team reached the spot and initiated operations. "A woman and 4 children drowned in a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala. Two bodies have been recovered. Search and rescue operations are underway. All five people are from one family belonging to Pune's Sayyed Nagar," Pune rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh said.

Drowning at Bhushi dam area

Bhushi Dam is a popular tourist spot in Lonavala, visited by many tourists throughout the year but particularly during the monsoon season. During heavy rains, the dam overflows, creating a cascade over a series of steps and rocky terrain. This combination of terrain and water attracts crowds on weekends and holidays. Despite repeated appeals by the Lonavala city police to follow safety precautions, tourists often disregard these norms and enter risky areas, sometimes resulting in tragic incidents.