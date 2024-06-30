Pune: Tragic Drownings Spark Calls For Enhanced Safety Measures At Pavana Dam |

The serene surroundings of the Pavana Dam in Lonavala have been marred by a series of tragic drownings, prompting urgent calls for enhanced safety measures in the region.

The latest incidents involve the heartbreaking losses of 20-year-old Manish Shankar Sharma in January and 18-year-old Adwait Verma in June, both succumbing to the waters of the reservoir.

These unfortunate events are part of a disturbing trend of drownings that have plagued the Pavana Dam area, drawing attention to the need for improved safety protocols.

Local authorities, including the police and the irrigation department, have expressed concerns over tourists ignoring warning signs and venturing into dangerous waters.

Needs mor safety measures

Senior Police Inspector Kishor Dhumal emphasised the importance of preventive measures, such as increasing police presence, installing metal fencing, deploying more lifeguards, and marking danger zones with visible signs.

"Anticipating the influx of tourists during the monsoon, we convene meetings with police Patils from over 20 villages around the dam. We instruct them to prevent tourists from entering the water bodies. We also direct camping sites and resorts to restrain their guests from approaching the water," Dhumal told PTI.

Police-Patils are village-level personnel, appointed by the concerned collector, who assist the police in maintaining law and order in rural areas.

The officer said drownings occur because victims fail to gauge the water's depth.

"The responsibility for safety measures lies with the irrigation department. We have suggested several measures, including installing metal fencing around the waterfront, deploying more lifeguards, and providing a patrolling boat equipped with rescue teams," he said.

He also emphasised the need to mark danger zones with floating red signs to deter tourists from venturing into hazardous areas.

However, challenges remain, including manpower constraints and the vast perimeter of the dam, making it difficult to monitor every inch of the area effectively.

The irrigation department official highlighted the need for policy decisions to enhance safety, suggesting measures like additional fencing and warning boards at strategic locations.

"Given the expanse, it is impractical to deploy personnel at every kilometre. The only feasible solution is to install metal fencing before the waterfront. This requires a policy decision from the state government," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated.

The official also stated that they continuously instruct camping site operators to monitor their guests and prevent them from going near the water bodies.

"Enough number of warning boards has also been put at different places around the dam," he said.

4 drowned since Jan

According to the Lonavala Rural Police, four persons have drowned in the Pavana Dam since January 2024. The rescue organisation Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval (VRM) reported recovering 27 bodies from various water bodies in Maval tehsil between March and May this year.

Organisations like the VRM have been actively involved in retrieving bodies and responding to distress calls, stressing the importance of caution and adherence to safety guidelines.

Nilesh Garade, the founder president of VRM, said most of the drownings occur because victims fail to assess the depth of the water.

"Swimming in the dam is strictly prohibited, and there are warning boards placed around the dam's periphery. Despite this, many tourists ignore these warnings and enter the water," Garade explained.

He added that VRM's 200 volunteers respond to distress calls, equipped with rescue boats and trained in administering CPR to rescued victims.

Garade called for more safety measures, including additional fencing at dangerous spots, more warning boards, and more lifeguards.

"Tourists should avoid entering the water, and if they do, they should wear life jackets," he urged.

As calls for stricter safety measures grow louder, regular visitors like Aditya Kadam urge both tourists and authorities to prioritise safety to prevent further tragedies.

"Even though we know how to swim, we exercise extreme caution while entering the unknown waters in the dam region. There are spots with deep ditches that are not visible while swimming. While tourists should be careful, authorities must also implement more safety mechanisms to prevent drownings and save lives," he said.

With the number of drownings on the rise, a collective effort is required to ensure the protection of lives in this popular tourist destination