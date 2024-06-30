Pune Viral Videos: Hundreds Of Punekars Gather On FC Road To Celebrate India's T20 World Cup Victory | Screengrabs

Hundreds of Punekars gathered on Fergusson College Road in the wee hours of Sunday to celebrate after the Rohit Sharma-led side clinched victory in a thrilling final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by beating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

The Indian cricket team fans, including men, women and children, all celebrated India's victory enthusiastically on the streets. They were seen dancing and waving the Indian flag, with posters of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Sharma held in their hands. They were seen chanting "India-India" and "Kohli-Kohli" as the team won an ICC event after 11 years. Some were even left teary-eyed watching the players, including Hardik Pandya, get emotional after the match. Some older fans were elated to see coach Rahul Dravid lift an ICC trophy for the first time in his career and let out his emotions.

Congratulations team india ❤️❤️

Full Enjoy Pune FC road cafe good luck pic.twitter.com/rfch1eCB8P — Ritendu Rudra Paul (@ritendu_paul) June 29, 2024

Crazy scenes in Pune, FC Road after the T20 WC win!🤩🤩🥳🥳❤️❤️#Pune #FCRoad pic.twitter.com/A2JgJ4CKy5 — Rohan Mali (@ro21_9) June 29, 2024

PUNE FC ROAD , at midnight after the win 🏆🇮🇳

"Its not just a game , its a culture for Indians " pic.twitter.com/d7GPx9Z54R — Atharv pawar (@Atharvp7) June 29, 2024

One fans said, "Kohli is a man for big occasions. The way he soaked up the pressure and anchored the innings while letting others play around him was fabulous. I am really happy that he is retiring from T20Is on such a high note."

Another fan exclaimed, "This World Cup is sort of a redemption for Pandya, who was booed throughout the IPL this year. To come on the back of so much mental pressure and do it for the team, it is truly commendable."

"Bumrah is a gem. He is the best fast bowler India has ever produced. He was trolled for not performing in crucial games but he has shown today why he is regarded as one the greats of all time," added another fan.

"This final match has been a complete team performance. Each and every player has contributed. Bumrah, Pandya, Arshdeep with the ball; Kohli, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube with the bat; and who can forget that catch from Suryakumar Yadav," said a female fan.