Pune: Female Doctor Falls Victim To Scam, Loses ₹1.5 Crore

Pune: A 62-year-old female doctor, a resident of Narayan Peth area of Pune has fallen victim to a scam, losing ₹1.5 crore in an investment scheme promising a 15 percent annual return.

When the doctor failed to receive the promised returns, she lodged a complaint with the Kothrud police. The complaint has been filed against Sameer Mohan Kulkarni (50 years old, resident of Bavdhan, Pune), the director of the Shell and Pearl Investment Pvt. Company, along with Madhurani Kulkarni (49 years old) and Anil Yashwant Chaudhari (66 years old, resident of Kothrud, Pune). police have slapped charges under sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Depositors' Interest Protection Act, as well as IPC 420, 406, 34.

The incident occurred between February 2022 and September 2023 at the company's office on Paud Road in Kothrud. Sameer Kulkarni and Madhurani Kulkarni allegedly enticed the doctor with the promise of a 15 percent annual return on her investment in Shell and Pearl Investment Company's scheme. Then the accused then took a total of ₹1 crore 47 lakhs from the complainant and her family members, as well as other investors. After receiving the funds, the accused failed to fulfill their promise and refused to provide any refunds. Following this, the doctor filed a complaint with the police. Police Sub-Inspector Chaitanya Katkar of Kothrud Police Station is currently conducting further investigation.