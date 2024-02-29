Mumbai: Bhandup Residents Struggle For Rations Amid Fraud Charges

Shop No.132 In Bhandup |

Residents of Bhandup S ward are facing a harrowing ordeal due to the rampant corruption in the distribution of essential rations. Despite numerous complaints filed with the ration officer, citizens continue to suffer delays in receiving their rightful provisions.

Locals are pointing fingers at five specific ration shops in Bhandup West, Shop 132, 133, 122, 44 and 175. Ration card holders allege that these shops, entrusted with the crucial responsibility of providing essential goods, are consistently failing to deliver. Residents claim that the ration, including staples such as rice and wheat, is deceitfully shown as unavailable while being surreptitiously sold at exorbitant prices by unscrupulous shopkeepers.

Residents Endure Delays and Deceits

They also said that shopkeepers resort to rude and abusive language while being questioned by citizens. The malpractices extend to the illicit collection of thumb impressions from citizens, supposedly for record-keeping purposes. However, the reality paints a grim picture, as the promised rations never reach the rightful recipients, who are instead instructed to return the following month.

Ration Shop from Bhandup West 30E |

Moreover, the ration shops are accused of operating on an erratic schedule, opening and closing at their convenience. Residents, already burdened by the challenges of poverty, lament standing in line for hours only to return home empty-handed.

“We did not get any ration for two months straight. We are given reasons like machine failure and sent back home,” a resident of Draksha Baug, Savita Garud, said.

"No action has been taken"

Activist Sunil Narkar, said, “I have complained numerous times to the ration officer, yet no action has been taken. People are denied receipts, provided with minimal ration, and subjected to the worst quality grains. The rules are being blatantly disregarded. Whom should we report to now?”

Another resident, Usha Dhamale, said, “This government-provided facility, intended for the poor, is rendered useless if we don’t receive it. It’s disheartening that nobody is taking action to address the plight of the poor.”

Rationing Officer of 30E, Prachi Pandit told FPJ that they take action against those who violate the rules. “Once we receive the complaint, we send inspectors to the location immediately and take action if necessary.”

However, various complaints received by FPJ and the last one on April 17, 2023, with the rationing officer’s stamp confirming receipt, remain unaddressed for nine months. This raises serious questions about the efficacy of such promises.