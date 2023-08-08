Pune: Female Conductor Molested By PMPML Bus Driver In Pune; Accused Arrested By Police |

A disturbing incident has taken place in Pune where a female conductor working for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) was molested by a bus driver. The Pune police arrested the driver involved in this case on August 5.

The victim had endured inappropriate behaviour for months before the incident occurred, leading to the arrest and ongoing investigation.



The driver's name is Sunil Kondiba Bhalekar, a 43-year-old resident of Sarkarwada, Kanhur Pathar in Parner, Ahmednagar district. The female conductor filed a complaint at the Bund Garden police station. The police have registered a case of molestation against the bus driver and have taken him into custody.



Assistant Police Inspector Madhale shared, "The accused, Bhalekar, was known to her. Over the past three months, Bhalekar had been behaving inappropriately with the complainant. He made comments like 'I like you very much' and 'Please accept my love.' However, when the complainant rejected his advances, he forcibly molested her. He also used abusive language and threatened her, warning her not to tell anyone about the incident. We have arrested the accused and are conducting further investigations into the case."

