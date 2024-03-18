Pune FDA Ramps Up Efforts To Combat Food Adulteration Amid Health Concerns |

In a recent action, the Karnataka government banned colouring agents in food items such as candy cotton and Manchurian. Among 171 samples of Gobhi Manchurian, 107 were found to contain restricted colours, along with 15 out of 25 cotton candy samples. However, questions arise about guaranteeing that these banned colours are not being used in foods available in Pune.

The artificial colours used in food colouring pose long-term health risks such as cancer and are visibly present in various foods sold at stalls and restaurants.

Here's what doctor said

Speaking to Free Press, Dr Abhijit Vaidya, a Cardiologist and National Chief of Arogya Sena, stated, "Artificial colours are made from chemicals. It is not possible to meet the public's needs with natural ingredients. Artificial colours should be completely banned. These colours are not intended for food colouring but rather for aesthetic appeal to attract customers." He also shared his experience with butter chicken being red, causing his fingers to become stained, highlighting the difficulties in removing the colour.

Vijay Sagar, President of Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat, Pune, noted that food adulteration via colours is common, especially at weddings and other celebratory events. "While several colours are certified by the FDA, no guarantee only certified colours are used. These colours are used to make food attractive, despite the significant health risks, including cancer," he added.

Arjun Bhujbal, Joint Commissioner of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), assured that they are continuously monitoring adulteration activities. The use of colours exceeding 100 Parts Per Million (PPM) in foods is illegal and punishable. Currently, 103 cases of colour adulteration (for using more than 100 PPM) are under trial in court.

Bhujbal urged shopkeepers to use only ISI-certified colours in foods and announced plans to conduct special inspection drives in the city soon.