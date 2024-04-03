Pune Faces Looming Water Crisis As District Dams Hold Only 35.99% Of Capacity, Compared To 46.67% Year Ago | Representational Image

Amid concerns over potential water shortages in Pune, district's dam storage is at approximately 35.99%, down from 46.67% exactly a year ago, as per the data released by the water resources department on Tuesday.

This comes days after, in a recent meeting of Pune Municipal Corporation officials, District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar directed against implementing water cuts for Pune city. Instead, he urged the administration to prioritise addressing water supply complaints from residents in areas experiencing low-pressure supply.

As per the statistics of last week, the quartet of dams responsible for catering to the Pune city’s water supply currently holds 48.05 percent of their storage capacity, equivalent to 14.01 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet).

This marks a notable decrease from last year when the reservoirs were at 56.47 percent capacity, holding 16.47 TMC.

According to official records, the cumulative water storage of the Khadakwasla stands at 53.78 percent, accounting for 1.06 TMC of water as of March 18. Panshet reservoir is at 51.06 percent, holding 5.44 TMC, while Temghar stands at 9.60 percent with 0.36 TMC. Additionally, the Warasgaon dam stands at 55.78 percent capacity, holding 7.15 TMC.