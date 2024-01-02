Pune: Excise Department Seizes ₹1 Crore Worth Of Liquor On New Year's Midnight Near Khed Shivapur Toll Booth |

The State Excise Department took action near the Khed Shivapur toll booth on New Year's midnight. In this operation, liquor worth Rs 1 crore from Goa, which is banned for sale in the state, was seized.



The Saswad team of the State Excise Department had received information that liquor from Goa would be sent to the Pune city area for sale on a large scale in the wake of the New Year. After receiving information that a large quantity of liquor was being sent for sale from trucks, the team started checking the suspected vehicles. The team checked the suspected truck near the Khed Shivapur toll booth on the Mumbai-Bangalore bypass. Liquor bottles were then found in the truck. During the inspection, it was discovered that the liquor was manufactured in Goa. The team seized 1000 bottles of liquor from the truck. In this operation, a truck and liquor bottles worth Rs 1 crore were seized. The truck driver and his accomplice have been arrested in this case.



Commissioner of the State Excise Department Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, Director Sunil Chavan, Commissioner of Pune Division Vijay Chinchalkar, Superintendent Charan Singh Rajput, Deputy Superintendent Sanjay Patil, Yuvraj Shinde, SB Jagdale, and the team took this action. The matter is being investigated by the Excise Department team at Saswad.