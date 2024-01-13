Pune: Empress Garden To Host Flower Show From January 25 To 28; Here's All You Need To Know | empressgarden.org

The Empress Garden Flower Show Exhibition 2024 is scheduled to take place in Pune from January 25 to 28. Organised by the Agri-Horticulture Society of Western India since 1890, the exhibition will be inaugurated by Vijay Kumar Magar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), at noon on January 25. It will open to the public from 7:30pm on the same day and will remain accessible from 9am to 7:30pm on January 26, 27, and 28.

The event includes various competitions designed to encourage gardening enthusiasts to participate, such as creative flower arrangements, roses, vegetable competitions, and the creation of decorated flower beds. Participation in these competitions is free, and citizens can showcase multiple flowers from their gardens.

Nursery owners from Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, and Andhra Pradesh are expected to participate in the flower show.

Art and handwriting competitions for children will also be held during the event. These competitions usually attract over 1000 children from various schools. This year, the competitions are scheduled for Sunday, January 21.

A major highlight of the exhibition is the Japanese-style Ikebana flower arrangements and a variety of Bonsai trees that are sure to captivate visitors.

From Soldiers' Retreat to Nature's Treasure

Situated in Kavade Mala, Ghorpadi, the Empress Botanical Garden spans 39 acres of rich biodiversity. Formerly known as Soldiers’ Gardens during British India, this tranquil expanse served as a recreational haven for off-duty soldiers. It was later named Empress Garden in honour of Queen Victoria. Today, the garden boasts an impressive collection of 180-200 tree varieties, contributing to its lush greenery. A dedicated 5-acre area serves as the plant nursery, cultivating a diverse range of saplings used within the garden and offered for public purchase at reasonable prices.