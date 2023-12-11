Pune: Elderly Woman's Gold Mangalsutra Snatched During Evening Walk In Waraje |

In a snatch-and-run incident incident an elderly woman became the target of a two-wheeler thief who forcibly snatched her gold mangalsutra, valued at ₹30,000 on December 9 around 6:00 pm.

The victim, identified as 66-year-old Dipali Deshmukh stays in Varanasi Society area of Waraje. The incident unfolded as Dipali was taking an evening stroll at approximately 5:30 pm.

Seizing the opportune moment, the thief, mounted on a two-wheeler, swiftly approached Dipali and yanked the precious mangalsutra from her neck. Before Dipali could react or raise an alarm, the thief sped away, leaving her in shock.

Dipali Deshmukh wasted no time and promptly filed a detailed complaint at the Warje police station. Warje Malwadi Police have initiated a thorough investigation into this case.

Spate of chain-snatching incidents heightened

Just a month ago, a spate of chain-snatching incidents heightened anxiety among pedestrians, especially women, across the city. These thieves exploit crowded areas, instilling fear among women at bus stops and on the streets.

On October 1, a woman lost her ₹70,000 mangalsutra on a PMPML bus from KK Market to Lakshmi Narayan Theatre around noon.

In another incident on October 2 at 5:30 am in Aundh, a bike-riding thief targeted an elderly woman on her way to a yoga class, snatching her ₹90,000 mangalsutra. Despite her pleas for help, the thieves swiftly escaped.

These incidents have left women in the city feeling vulnerable, calling for increased security measures to ensure their safety during daily routines.