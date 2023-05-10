 Pune: Eight trapped in PCMC's elevator; rescued
Pune: Eight trapped in PCMC's elevator; rescued

Pune: Eight trapped in PCMC's elevator; rescued

The incident unfolded as the lift suddenly stopped, causing panic among the occupants.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Pune: Eight trapped in PCMC's elevator; rescued |

Several individuals, including a disabled person, found themselves trapped in an elevator at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporationon Wednesday.

The incident unfolded as the lift suddenly stopped, causing panic among the occupants.

Municipal employees and the liftman rushed to the scene, striving to safely evacuate those stuck inside.

After approximately half an hour of concerted efforts, the group of seven to eight people was successfully freed.

While no injuries were reported, this occurrence has sparked discussions regarding the safety and maintenance of elevators within the Municipal Corporation.

